Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:34 PM
Home Foreign News

Sudan fighting enters 3rd week as UN says country collapsing

No talks until bombing stops: Sudan General

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KHARTOUM, Apr 29: Warplanes on bombing raids drew heavy anti-aircraft fire over Khartoum on Saturday as fierce fighting between Sudan's army and paramilitaries entered a third week, violating a renewed truce.

More than 500 people have been killed since battles erupted on April 15 between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

They have agreed to multiple truces but none has effectively taken hold as the number of dead civilians continues to rise and chaos and lawlessness grip Khartoum, a city of five million people where many have been cloistered in their homes lacking food, water, and electricity.

Tens of thousands of people have been internally uprooted within Sudan or embarked on arduous trips to neighbouring Chad, Egypt, South Sudan, and Ethiopia to flee the battles.

"There is no right to go on fighting for power when the country is falling apart," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Al Arabiya television.

The latest three-day ceasefire is due to expire at midnight Sunday (2200 GMT). It was agreed Thursday after mediation led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the African Union and the United Nations.

Dozens more have died over the past week since the United States announced that the warring sides had agreed to an initial truce, on April 24.

Meanwhile, one of Sudan's duelling generals, who leads the paramilitary force fighting the country's army, has told the BBC he will not negotiate until fighting ends.

But Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said his fighters were being "relentlessly" bombed since a three-day truce had been extended.

"We don't want to destroy Sudan," he said, blaming army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for the violence.

Gen Burhan has tentatively agreed to face-to-face talks in South Sudan.

Thursday night's extension of an uneasy ceasefire followed intensive diplomatic efforts by neighbouring countries, as well as the US, UK and UN.

As of Saturday air, tank and artillery strikes are continuing in parts of Khartoum, making the prospect of any wider dialogue between the two rival military factions seem remote.    AFP, BBC



