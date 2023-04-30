Video
Taijul, Nasum in race to partner Shakib in Tigers WC squad

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Bangladesh team management is yet to decide on Shakib Al Hasan's spin bowling partners in the upcoming 50-over Cricket World Cup in India in October-November this year.

Currently Taijul Islam and Nasum Ahmed are in the race as the team management is rotating them in series by series.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said they will keep rotating these two spinners till the World Cup before finalizing one. The management indeed can't accommodate two of them given the fact that Shakib is automatic the choice in the team.

"As we discussed, I want to expand the players pool. So we continue to do that for leading up to the world cup," Hathurusingha said in Sylhet on Saturday.

Nasum, a left-arm spinner like Shakib and Taijul, made his ODI debut last year during West Indies tour. While he went wicket-less in the first match, claimed three wickets in the second ODI. In the last match of the series, both Taijul and Nasum were drafted in to the first XI but the former, who was playing that ODI after two years, outplayed Nasum by snapping up 5-28. Nasum took two wickets in that match.

Thereafter in Zimbabwe series, Taijul was chosen ahead of Nasum and took three wickets in the last two matches.

Nasum's chance came in the India series at home after that. After being overlooked in the first two matches, he got his chance in the third game but had gone wicket-less, conceding 54 runs in 10 overs.

Taijul returned to the side during England series and took six wickets in three matches. Thereafter in Ireland series, Nasum had his chance and snared three wickets in the first match. The second match was washed out before he bowled three overs in the last ODI but couldn't take any wicket.

Now it's Taijul's turn as he was included in another series against Ireland which will be held in England.

While it is believed the continuous in and out could leave them in pressurized situation, according to Hathurusingha somebody who won't deal with this pressure, means he won't be effective under pressure in the game.

"Because we communicate well, we explained them why they are there. And what we need from them. So hopefully it's won't leave them in pressurized situation, but if it is pressure for them, meant they won't perform under pressure as well," Hathurusingha said.     BSS


