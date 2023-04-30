

Diabate secures victory for Mohammedan in BPL football



After the barren first half, Diabate finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Mohammedan in the 61st minute from a spot kick. He doubled the lead scoring his second goal in the 73rd minute of the match.



Chittagong Abahani Limited reduced the margin as defender Mohamed Tarek scored a lone goal in the 82nd minute of the match.



With the day's win, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan moved to the third position in the league table with 19 points from 13 matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited remained at their previous collection of nine points playing 12 matches.



Earlier in the first leg, the two teams played out to a 2-2 goal draw held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla. �BSS



