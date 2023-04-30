Video
AFC U-17 Womens Asian Cup qualifiers

Bangladesh face Singapore today

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Motivated Bangladesh U-17 women's football team take on host Singapore in their ultimate group D match of AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers held today (Sunday) at Jahan Besar Stadium, Kallang in Singapore.

The match kicks off at 6 pm (BST). The stadium with a capacity of 5000 spectators has already sold out all the tickets for Sunday's match.

Bangladesh team so far played good brand of football by thrashing Turkmenistan by 6-0 goals in their opening group match and team's head coach Golam Robanni Choton found optimistic with his girls prior to the match against Singapore.

"Singapore is good team and they have few players who are technically good
we have already furnished our plan in the team meeting and a details discussion was held with the girls regarding the Sunday's match
. the girls have also realized their responsibility
we'll play our natural game against Singapore and it's clear we'll go the field for victory," Choton said prior to the match.

Relying to a question Choton said his girls are now in a good shape of mind at the moment and got enough time to recover after the first match.

The Bangladesh's head coach said the team would hold their last training session this evening (Bangladesh time) to hone their final preparation before the Sunday's match.

Choton said: "In the Bangladesh's first match, a lot of Bangladeshi expatriate came to the stadium to inspire the girls. The girls also did not dismay their fans showing good brand of football. The match against Singapore will be a competitive one and hope the fans will enjoy the game."

Team's captain Ruma Akter said: "Singapore is a good team having them some players who are technically well, but we'll play our natural game and hope to return from the field with victory."

She informed that all the players are well and sound and fit for the Sunday's match against Singapore.

The Bangladesh captain said they are very positive on their performance and it needs to carry out in the second match to snatch victory against Singapore.

Bangladesh, pitted in Group D of AFC U-17 Qualifiers along with Turkmenistan and Singapore. Only one among the three teams of this group will move to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team completed their strength and conditioning and stretching session at the team's hotel on Saturday morning.     �BSS


