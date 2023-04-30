Bangladesh to continue positive and aggressive brand of cricket

Video
Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is expressed his contentment on the camp in Sylhet ahead of the forthcoming England tour to play three ODIs against Ireland which are the parts of the ICC Super League. The maestro confirmed that his learners will continue aggressive cricket against Ireland what they did at home few weeks back.

"We're going to play positive and aggressive brand of cricket," Hathurusingha told journalists at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. "That doesn't mean that we will hit every ball out of the park. Aggressive cricket means that everything we do, we do with very positive and aggressive intent as well as the decision making."

Regarding the game plan he said, "We want to give them that to go and express themselves. The openers need to maximize the field restriction. If you're batting in the middle, then you're coming in different scenarios, like sometimes four out, sometimes five out. So it's important how you want to start".

"Wherever they bat, they need to replicate their training. So, if you're an opener you are batting in the first 10 overs, then how you want to start in the first 10 overs and how you can maximise the field restrictions.

"So, if you don't practice that the way you want to start, once you go into the middle then you'll get stuck into the situation which we don't want. We want them to have a clear mind how they have been always regardless of the situation," added Hathurusingha.

Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman had been out of form for a long time, who is now in India to represent Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The Fizz appeared twice in the event and remained blunt with the ball. Hathurusingha however, stood beside Mustafiz and is not willing to believe that he is out of form.

"Mustafizur out of form?" Hathurusingha threw a counter question to journalists. "It is difficult to say whether someone is out of form or not if that person has not played many games in recent times."

"Mustafizur has not played many games recently. Whenever he played here, he did well and did his job for the team. So, I need to assess how he performs once he returns from IPL," he assured.


