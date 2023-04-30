Video
Zakir returns to cricket after recovering from injury

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Zakir Hasan is set to return to the cricket with Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after recovering from his thumb injury which he sustained during the practice session of Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Ireland series at home last month.

The young batter hogged the limelight, hitting a century on his debut Test against mighty Indian bowling last year. His ability to play shot around the park also convinced the team management that he would thrive in ODI cricket too.

Therefore he was called up in the series against Ireland but unfortunately the injury forced him to be ruled out of the series.

However Zakir will play the Super League of DPL for Prime Bank, starting on May 1.

Since the players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim won't be available for Prime Bank due to their national commitment for the away series against Ireland, captain Mohammad Mithun believes Zakir's return would give them a boost.

Prime Bank who is in fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches also won't get the service of the players like Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam as they are in the national team's squad.

"We won't get a lot of players in the super league as they are busy with the national team. I think Zakir's return would help us in some way," Mithun said on Saturday.     BSS


