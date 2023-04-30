

ODI series starter washed away



Sri Lanka with couple of debutant in the playing eleven, opted to bat first winning the toss and were able to post 152 runs on the board losing six wickets from 36.4 overs when the rain came over the P Sara Oval stadium in Colombo.



Host's skipper Chamari Athapaththu, the leading scorer of the day, missed a fifty for three runs while Kavisha Dilhari and Oshadi Ranasinghe remained unbeaten on 30 and 14 runs respectively. Besides, Prasadani Weerakkody scored 24 runs, Vishmi Gunaratne 11 runs and debutant Imesha Dulani gathered 10 runs.



Nahida Akter of Bangladesh notched three wickets for 24 runs from seven overs. Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam and debutant Sultana Khatun shared the rest equally among them.



The next 50-over matches are slated for May 2 and 5 respectively while the WT20i matches will be held on May 9, 11 and 12 correspondingly after playing a T20 warm-up match on May 7.



