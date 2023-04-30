Medvedev sees off Vavassori to reach Madrid Open third round

Video
Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

MADRID, APR 29: World number three Daniil Medvedev saw off Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

Vavassori battled his way past Andy Murray in the first round but could not oust another former world number one in the Spanish capital.

The Italian, ranked 164th, held his own against the second seed but eventually succumbed, even though his serve and volley game troubled Medvedev.

"I think I played a very good match, solid, and saved some break points," said Medvedev after his first match at the tournament.

"I managed to use my opportunities, I felt good and I'm looking forward to my next matches."

The Italian forced two break points in the first game but Medvedev held and the players stayed on serve until the 2021 US Open winner broke for 6-4 to take the first set.

There was a brief rain delay before the second set, in which Medvedev broke to love for 5-3, sealing a fine return game with a drop shot which left Vavassori scrambling.

The Russian, who often struggles on clay, clinched victory when Vavassori sent a backhand long.

"I felt very good on the court, when we had rallies I felt I was in control of the game and that's very important on clay, and hopefully I can continue this way," added Medvedev.

In the third round he will face compatriot Alexander Shevchenko, who surprised Jiri Lehecka with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph in only 46 minutes earlier Saturday.    �AFP



