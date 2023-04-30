Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Not too late' to claim title, says Bayern boss Tuchel

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

BERLIN, APR 29: Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday his side still had a chance to revive their season with a Bundesliga title, despite sitting second with five games to play.

Bayern host last-placed Hertha Berlin on Sunday, but could be four points behind at kickoff should leaders Borussia Dortmund win away at relegation-threatened Bochum on Friday.

Tuchel has won just two of seven games since taking over as manager after the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann in late March, a period which has included elimination from the Champions League and the German Cup.

"We're very honest with each other. We're the last ones to sweep it under the carpet," Tuchel told the pre-match press conference.

"Everyone knows my opinion about the performances, but one of the nice things about sport is that you get an opportunity to make things good again the next time you play.

"We gave up five points in our past two games, twice after leading.

"Right now we're not trusting ourselves and each other as much as we could be, but we're aware of that and we're working on it with openness and quality.

"We're going to do everything we can to show a reaction.

Bayern have won the last ten Bundesliga titles and Tuchel admitted his side "no longer have it in our hands", with Dortmund able to secure a championship by winning their five final games.

Tuchel confirmed number nine Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting would again be missing due to a knee complaint, but said the club was careful not to place too much responsibility on the shoulders of back-up striker Mathys Tel, who turned 18 on Thursday.

"We have to ask ourselves whether we are doing him a favour by giving him a start, because it'd be a really heavy load on him to send him in as our saviour.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taijul, Nasum in race to partner Shakib in Tigers WC squad
Strauss to leave ECB role after counties reject reform plan
Diabate secures victory for Mohammedan in BPL football
Bangladesh face Singapore today
Bangladesh to continue positive and aggressive brand of cricket
Zakir returns to cricket after recovering from injury
ODI series starter washed away
Medvedev sees off Vavassori to reach Madrid Open third round


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
DU admission tests begin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft