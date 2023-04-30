Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ten Hag hails ManU captain Fernandes

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

LONDON, APR 29: Erik ten Hag has urged Manchester United's players to follow the example of skipper Bruno Fernandes to further embed a winning culture within the club.

The midfielder wore a protective boot last night after injuring his ankle during United's FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton at Wembley on Sunday, but recovered to lead the side in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Fernandes set up Marcus Rashford to score after Jadon Sancho had put the visitors ahead in north London.

But Spurs, from 2-0 down at half-time, recovered to gain a point thanks to goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min.

The result left United six points ahead of Spurs -- and with two games in hand -- in the race to finish fourth in the Premier League.

And having already won the League Cup this season, United could complete a domestic cup double when they face local rivals Manchester City in June's FA Cup final at Wembley.

In the meantime, United manager Ten Hag said his players could all learn a lesson from the attitude of Fernandes.

"It was tough, a big compliment on Bruno. He absolutely doesn't want to miss this game and he did everything to get fit.

"I think he is the example, and that you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice when you want to play on the top level, you want to achieve something.

"So once again he showed there how great a captain he is, how he has taken responsibility, even when he is not 100 percent fit.

"But he did the job, he was important in this game as well. Hopefully the team can, not learn, but see him as an inspiration and do the same."

United's draw with Spurs was the second time in two weeks they had squandered a two-goal lead, following their collapse against Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taijul, Nasum in race to partner Shakib in Tigers WC squad
Strauss to leave ECB role after counties reject reform plan
Diabate secures victory for Mohammedan in BPL football
Bangladesh face Singapore today
Bangladesh to continue positive and aggressive brand of cricket
Zakir returns to cricket after recovering from injury
ODI series starter washed away
Medvedev sees off Vavassori to reach Madrid Open third round


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
Bangladeshis in Sudan to be brought back via Jeddah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft