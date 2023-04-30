

Chatgaya food festival starts at Peninsula Ctg



The Food Festival was inaugurated by Peninsula Chittagong General Manager Sumedha Gunawardana.



Food lovers can enjoy a wonderful feast featuring dishes that truly capture the flavor of the traditional cuisine of Chattogram.



The Peninsula Chittagong desires to offer diverse Chittagonian foods and textures to foodies in the city. They represent the Chatgaya cuisine and habits at the Chatgaya Food Festival.



Besides, guests can enjoy seeing native people and how exactly they celebrate their Mejbani traditions and traditional dresses. For more enjoyment and Chatgaya vibes, renowned local language songs will be played in the background.



Some of the favorite dishes such as Sutki Vorta, Kacha Kola Vorta, Tomato Vorta, Shim Vorta, Loitta fish along with an extensive variation of famous dessert will be served for buffet Dinner by renowned International Chef. All the Head of Department and associates were also present at the time.



