Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

April 29: Oil prices were heading for another monthly decline on Friday after disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for June were up 42 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $78.79 a barrel by 09:46 GMT while the more actively traded July contract was down 1 cent at $78.21. Brent is set for its fourth straight monthly fall.

Brent prices retraced earlier losses after data showed the euro zone returned to growth in the first quarter, albeit only modestly and more slowly than expected.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 15 cents, or 0.2pc, to trade at $74.61 a barrel and is set for its sixth straight monthly decline.

Data on Thursday showed that US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter.

Investors are worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union. The US Federal Reserve's next policy meeting is over May 2-3.

On the supply side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday said the OPEC+ producer group saw no need for further output cuts despite lower than expected Chinese demand.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chatgaya food festival starts at Peninsula Ctg
BD-Japan ties to usher new hope for investment, trade: DCCI
Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Tk 11,552cr loans taken from banks, BNFIs stuck in law court
CPD urges NBR to tax Facebook, Google, Netflix
IFAD to fund for Tk 7,214cr agri project in Bangladesh
ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip
Pak to divert cheap gas from power plants to homes


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
Bangladeshis in Sudan to be brought back via Jeddah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft