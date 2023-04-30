Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

NEW YORK, April 29: US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron reported another quarter of heady profits Friday as both companies continued to direct large cash payments to shareholders.

Strong refining results offset the effect of lower crude prices in the first quarter compared with the year-ago period, lifting profits and enabling ExxonMobil to return $8.1 billion to shareholders and Chevron $6.6 billion in dividends and share repurchases.

"We're delivering strong financial results and increasing cash return to shareholders," said Chevron Executive Mike Wirth, pointing to a 65 percent jump in shareholder repayments compared with the year-ago period.

The results extend a bountiful period for the US oil giants in the wake of a global energy market roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both companies pointed to a hit from recent windfall profit taxes that deprived them of even bigger earnings.

Results in the 2022 period were lifted by spiking oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the most recent period, crude prices traded in the $70-a-barrel range for most of the quarter.

While that's down from the spike in the 2022 period after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crude prices remain at a fairly high level.

At ExxonMobil, first-quarter profits more than doubled to $11.4 billion, while revenues declined 4.3 percent to $86.6 billion.

Results in the year-ago period were dented by $3.4 billion in one-time costs connected to ExxonMobil's withdrawal from the Sakhalin offshore oilfield following the invasion of Ukraine.

But while crude prices were down 23 percent compared with the 2022 quarter, production volumes of oil and natural gas rose 4.1 percent.

The oil giant's integrated model -- which makes it a consumer of crude at its network of petroleum refineries -- meant it also benefited from lower oil prices in ExxonMobil's energy products division.

Chief Executive Darren Woods said the company "is growing value by increasing production from our advantaged assets to meet global demand."

Woods, in an interview on CNBC, described current market conditions as "fairly mixed," noting that the industry is emerging from a seasonally moderate period as far as demand.

A key question will be the extent that demand rises in China as it reopens its economy.  In a "tight" market, "there's not a lot of levers to pull on production," Woods told the network.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chatgaya food festival starts at Peninsula Ctg
BD-Japan ties to usher new hope for investment, trade: DCCI
Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Tk 11,552cr loans taken from banks, BNFIs stuck in law court
CPD urges NBR to tax Facebook, Google, Netflix
IFAD to fund for Tk 7,214cr agri project in Bangladesh
ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip
Pak to divert cheap gas from power plants to homes


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
Bangladeshis in Sudan to be brought back via Jeddah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft