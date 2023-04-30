

7000 farmers get incentives in Manikganj



The DAE officials said each of the farmers got five kilograms (KGs) of quality seeds including 10 KGs of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10-kgs of Muriate of Potash (MoP) free of cost for cultivation of one bigha land. The cultivation of Aush crop is going to be completed soon, the sources said.



The DAE officials added that the distribution of Jute seeds has already been completed among 3000 poor and marginal farmers of the district to boost the cultivation of Jute in all seven upazilas in the district.



Under the programme, each of the jute cultivators got one kilogram of Tosha jute seed for cultivation of one bigha land.



The Deputy Director said the present farmer friendly government is distributing special agriculture incentives among the small and marginal farmers which is encouraging the farmers to cultivate crops in due time and they are getting good production as the government distributed quality seeds among the farmers. �BSS MANIKGANJ, April 29: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has completed the distribution of seeds and fertilizers as special incentives among 4000 poor and marginal farmers of the district to boost the cultivation of Aush crops in all seven upazilas, officials sources said here today.The DAE officials said each of the farmers got five kilograms (KGs) of quality seeds including 10 KGs of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10-kgs of Muriate of Potash (MoP) free of cost for cultivation of one bigha land. The cultivation of Aush crop is going to be completed soon, the sources said.The DAE officials added that the distribution of Jute seeds has already been completed among 3000 poor and marginal farmers of the district to boost the cultivation of Jute in all seven upazilas in the district.Under the programme, each of the jute cultivators got one kilogram of Tosha jute seed for cultivation of one bigha land.The Deputy Director said the present farmer friendly government is distributing special agriculture incentives among the small and marginal farmers which is encouraging the farmers to cultivate crops in due time and they are getting good production as the government distributed quality seeds among the farmers. �BSS