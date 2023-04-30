Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

7000 farmers get incentives in Manikganj

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

7000 farmers get incentives in Manikganj

7000 farmers get incentives in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, April 29: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has completed the distribution of seeds and fertilizers as special incentives among 4000 poor and marginal farmers of the district to boost the cultivation of Aush crops in all seven upazilas, officials sources said here today.

The DAE officials said each of the farmers got five kilograms (KGs) of quality seeds including 10 KGs of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 10-kgs of  Muriate of Potash (MoP) free of cost for cultivation of one bigha land. The cultivation of Aush crop is going to be completed soon, the sources said.

The DAE officials added that the distribution of Jute seeds has already been completed among 3000 poor and marginal farmers of the district to boost the cultivation of Jute in all seven upazilas in the district.

Under the programme, each of the jute cultivators got one kilogram of Tosha jute seed for cultivation of one bigha land.

The Deputy Director said the present farmer friendly government is distributing special agriculture incentives among the small and marginal farmers which is encouraging the farmers to cultivate crops in due time and they are getting good production as the government distributed quality seeds among the farmers.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chatgaya food festival starts at Peninsula Ctg
BD-Japan ties to usher new hope for investment, trade: DCCI
Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Tk 11,552cr loans taken from banks, BNFIs stuck in law court
CPD urges NBR to tax Facebook, Google, Netflix
IFAD to fund for Tk 7,214cr agri project in Bangladesh
ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip
Pak to divert cheap gas from power plants to homes


Latest News
Fugitive death-row war criminal held in Gazipur
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
Bangladeshis in Sudan to be brought back via Jeddah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft