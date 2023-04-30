

Salinity-tolerant rice cultivation brings delight to Barguna farmers



At Amratala village, located in Kalmegha Union of Patharghata Upazila, where growing crops is typically challenging, local farmers have reported good yields of Bri 67, 74, and 97 rice varieties.



Talking to UNB, local farmers, who hope to harvest 23-24 maunds of paddy per bigha, have expressed their satisfaction with the results.



Badal Howladar, a local farmer, expressed his satisfaction with the results, saying that the Bri rice varieties have done very well in the salinity-hit area.



The farmers said they cultivated the rice varieties for the first time during the Boro season in 2022-23as per the recommendation of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).



The farmers have been growing the rice under the supervision of the Irrigation and Water Management Department of the BRRI.



To showcase the successful cultivation of salinity-tolerant Bri Dhan 67, Bri Dhan 74, and Bri Dhan 97 rice varieties, the BRRI organized a farmers' field day and harvesting exhibition on the fallow land in Amratala village recvently.



Director General of the BRRI Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir and its senior scientific officer Dr Devjit Roy , among others, visited the filed.



Dr. Md. Shahjahan Kabir said the institute has developed many high-yielding and salinity-tolerant rice varieties, including Bri 67 and Bri 97.



These varieties can withstand high salinity levels and have a lifespan of 140-145 days, he said.



Kabir added that the successful cultivation of these rice varieties in coastal salinity-hit areas like Barguna district through improved water management could play a vital role in the country's food security. �UNB



