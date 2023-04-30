Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Delphos Int’l inks deal with ProMax

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

Delphos Int’l inks deal with ProMax

Delphos Int’l inks deal with ProMax

Delphos International has formed a strategic partnership with ProMax Bangladesh Ltd to extend its reach and enhance its services throughout Bangladesh.

Delphos International Ltd has recently said that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with ProMax Bangladesh Ltd, based in Dhaka.

The objective of this collaboration is to extend Delphos' services and establish new client relationships across Bangladesh with an emphasis on investment banking services for the arrangement of debt capital for growing businesses and new projects, says a press release.

Delphos, headquartered in Washington DC, is a financial consultancy company that has facilitated more than $20 billion in development finance for over 1,200 clients in emerging markets, with a significant portion of over $4.6 billion invested in Asia.

On the other hand, ProMax Bangladesh Ltd is an autonomous consulting firm in Bangladesh that specialises in delivering business and financial advisory services to companies throughout the business and management lifecycle.

Managing Director Shah Kamal, accompanied by other renowned directors and advisors, leads the company.

Andrew Brown, the president of Delphos, stated that ProMax Bangladesh Ltd possesses an impressive team of experts with extensive experience in business consulting, corporate finance, and risk management.

He further added that their profound understanding of the challenges and opportunities encountered by businesses in Bangladesh complements Delphos' proficiency in securing capital for clients in developing economies.

Shah Kamal, managing director of ProMax Bangladesh Ltd, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that Delphos' exceptional expertise and comprehension of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) would enable them to access development finance opportunities.

He also added that together, they would strive to offer ground-breaking financing solutions and secure long-term, competitively priced capital for companies, fund managers, and project sponsors in Bangladesh.

This partnership is the latest undertaking by Delphos to broaden its range of services in the Asian continent, particularly in Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chatgaya food festival starts at Peninsula Ctg
BD-Japan ties to usher new hope for investment, trade: DCCI
Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Tk 11,552cr loans taken from banks, BNFIs stuck in law court
CPD urges NBR to tax Facebook, Google, Netflix
IFAD to fund for Tk 7,214cr agri project in Bangladesh
ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip
Pak to divert cheap gas from power plants to homes


Latest News
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Farmer killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
Bangladeshis in Sudan to be brought back via Jeddah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft