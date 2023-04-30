Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 April, 2023, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US Fed’s favorite inflation gauge slows in March

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

WASHINGTON, April 29: The US Federal Reserve's favored measure of inflation slowed substantially last month, providing relief to the US central bank as it mulls another interest-rate hike next week to tackle rising prices.

The annual personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) eased to 4.2 percent in March from a revised 5.1 percent a month earlier, with a sharp decline recorded in energy prices, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The US central bank has raised interest rates nine times in quick succession since March last year in a bid to control rising prices, and is weighing up whether or not to do so a tenth time next week.

The vast majority of futures traders predict it will opt to raise its benchmark lending rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, according to data from CME Group.

The Fed has been closely watching PCE inflation for signs that its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes to bring inflation back down to its long-term target of two percent is working.

Although annual PCE eased significantly, core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, only slowed slightly last month to 4.6 percent from a revised 4.7 percent in February.

At its recent rate decision, Fed chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank may only raise rates once more and then bring its current hiking cycle to a halt.

On a month-to-month basis, the PCE price index rose by 0.1 percent from February to March.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chatgaya food festival starts at Peninsula Ctg
BD-Japan ties to usher new hope for investment, trade: DCCI
Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Tk 11,552cr loans taken from banks, BNFIs stuck in law court
CPD urges NBR to tax Facebook, Google, Netflix
IFAD to fund for Tk 7,214cr agri project in Bangladesh
ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip
Pak to divert cheap gas from power plants to homes


Latest News
Woman to die for killing daughter in Kishoreganj
Teen dies after falling off roof in city
Bangladesh needs PM Hasina’s leadership to achieve prosperity: IMF chief
Three killed in lightning strike in Pabna
Child drowns in Joypurhat pond
Rizvi at Nayapaltan office after 5 months
Three killed, four injured in Tangail road mishap
Two killed in strike on Russian village: governor
Tough punishment if rumours are spread, Dipu Moni warns
Farmer killed in lightning strike in Netrakona
Most Read News
Extreme heat bends rail track in B'baria again
SSC candidate killed in lightning two days before exam
BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez
Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital for medical check-up
Fire at Ctg tyre godown, 11 units working
Cadet school student killed in Cumilla road accident
SSC, equivalent exams to begin on Sunday; 20,72,163 likely to sit for
USTC 5th convocation on May 3
PM raeches Washington DC
Bangladeshis in Sudan to be brought back via Jeddah
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft