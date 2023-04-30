StanChart wins International Business Magazine Awards

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently claimed the titles of "Best CSR Bank" and "Most Innovative Digital Bank" at this year's International Business Magazine Awards.



To earn the title of "Best CSR Bank" in Bangladesh, the bank has implemented a variety of sustainability and community engagement efforts that complement Bangladesh's evolving social, developmental, environmental, and economic needs.



In recent months, the Bank has collaborated with Friendship to provide 7,000 char-based farmers with end-to-end agricultural support; accelerated capacity building efforts by donating oxygen plants to three community hospitals; and partnered with UCEP to facilitate job readiness for underprivileged youth, says a press release.



In addition to a number of other activities, the Bank has also planted thousands of trees across Bangladesh to combat climate change and launched initiatives - both online and offline - that promote learning.



StanChart claimed the award for "Most Innovative Digital Bank" for continuously exploring trends and new technologies in order to deliver best-in-class experiences, achieve transformative growth, and champion going cashless.



In 2022, the Bank continued its pioneering streak with a number of 'firsts'- including the transmission of the first end-to-end digital cross-border Letter of Credit; the completion of the first automated over-the-weekend loan disbursement; and the creation of bespoke cash management solutions for clients. The Bank's SC Mobile application and online iBanking portal were also upgraded to provide customers with added security and transparency.



Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, StanChart, said: "Being recognised by International Business Magazine is a strong signal in the trust and confidence placed in our Bank to provide cutting-edge solutions. We are committed to remain a valuable partner to the development of the nation and the people of Bangladesh in areas far beyond only banking."



