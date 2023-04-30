

IBBL declares 10pc cash dividend



The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of directors on Thursday (27 April) with its Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassan in the chair, says a press release.



Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Tanveer Ahmad, Vice Chairmen along with other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.



The Board also decided to hold the 40th Annual General Meeting of the bank on 22 June. The record date for entitlement of dividend has been fixed as on 22 May 2023. The meeting also adopted unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ended on 31 March along with other issues.

Trade thru Sonahat land port resumes after 10 days

KURIGRAM, April 29: Trade with India via Sonahat land port in Kurigram's Bhurungamari Upazila resumed on Saturday after 10 days of closure on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, port authorities said.



Mohammad Rahul Amin, assistant director (Traffic) of Sonahat Land Port, said trade through the land port remained suspended from April 19-28 due to Eid ul-Fitr and the weekly holiday on Friday.



"Export and import of goods via the port has restarted. Vehicles coming from India with goods have started entering the land port since morning," said Rahul Amin. �UNB



