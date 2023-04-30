Video
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan

Published : Sunday, 30 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh is going to export Valencia variety of potato to Japan as a Japanese company expressed interest in importing the potato.

A top official of the company Seiya Kadou expressed the interest at a meeting with Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, who is in a state visit in Japan as an entourage member of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Westin Hotel in Tokyo recently, said a press release here.

ACI Agribusiness President FH Ansari was present at the meeting.

ACI Company imported and marketed the exportable and industrial-grade seed of potato varieties of Valencia from the Netherlands.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Razzaque said more than 1 crore tonnes of potatoes are produced in the country every year against the demand of 60-70 lakh tonnes.

But the demand of the varieties of potatoes that are currently being produced in Bangladesh is very less in abroad, he said, adding that therefore, emphasis is being given to the expansion of exportable and industrial-grade potato varieties.

Noting that the government has already imported many high-yielding varieties of potato through Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), the agriculture minister said work of expanding these varieties up to farmer level is underway.

"Besides, we declared potato as a non-regulated crop or denotified crop o facilitate import of high-yielding varieties privately to the country. Since then, many improved varieties of potatoes were imported and registered privately," he added.

Razzaque said the cultivation of these exportable potato varieties is creating a huge opportunity for potato export.

Seiya Kadou said that they tested samples of Valencia variety of potatoes in the Japanese laboratory taking from Bangladesh and informed the agriculture minister that quality of potatoes of this variety is good and tasty.


