

BD is one of the most exciting markets: USBBC Prez



He said Bangladesh's anticipated graduation from LDC status in 2026 presents a potent moment for the American business community to expand their ambitions in the nation, and for the U.S. and Bangladesh to shape a forward-looking trade vision geared towards a new and rising Bangladesh.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced Ambassador Atul Keshap, former U.S. Diplomat and current President of the U.S.-India Business Council, will now serve as the President of the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council (USBBC), as part of his expanded role as Senior Vice President for South Asia.



"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead the USBBC at this auspicious time in Bangladesh's economic development. I look forward to strengthening the global commercial partnerships which are fueling Bangladesh's rapid growth," he said.



The USBBC, under his leadership, will host the inaugural visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, on May 2.



The event will center on the theme of "U.S.-Bangladesh Economic Cooperation," and advance discussions on bilateral trade and smart growth.



The U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council, inaugurated by Prime Minister Hasina in 2021, is the premiere industry organization in the U.S.-Bangladesh economic corridor and among the fastest growing bilateral business councils in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's International Division.



With an expanding roster that stands at 40 members, USBBC spans energy, power, digital economy, financial services and digital payments, insurance, healthcare, aerospace and defense, ridesharing, food and beverages, water, and sustainability sectors.



Ambassador Keshap served in the U.S. Foreign Service for 28 years, including in postings as the Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the chargé d'affaires to India.



At the Chamber, Ambassador Keshap has leveraged his deep expertise of geopolitics and global markets to support members seeking to expand their businesses in the world's fastest growing economies.



As President of the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council, Ambassador Keshap will continue this work and help connect businesses to the enormous opportunities posed by Bangladesh's impressive development trajectory.



Nisha Biswal, Senior Vice President for International Strategy and Global Initiatives, congratulated Ambassador Keshap on his expanded role.



She said, "Atul's deep knowledge of South Asia and his extensive experience on the Indo-Pacific will help our member companies maximize investments and opportunities in these dynamic and fast-growing economies."



Biswal, who served as Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State from 2013 to 2017 and has been with the Chamber for five years, was recently nominated by President Biden to serve as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation.



She is expected to return to the public sector upon a successful confirmation.



Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate Energy and Chairman of the USBBC Board of Directors, thanked Biswal for her service as President of USBBC. �UNB



