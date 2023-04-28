BD-India likely to settle bilateral trade in Taka, Rupee from June

To shed pressure on greenback, Bangladesh and India are working to settle bilateral trade in Bangladesh Taka and Indian Rupee from June.



After getting approval from the two countries' central banks the process will start in six to seven weeks.



Asked an official in the State Bank of India in Dhaka said, "The overall process may start in one and a half months for doing business between India and Bangladesh."



He said, "We are working with the Reserve Bank of India in this regard and we are on process of opening vostro account."



He said despite a trade gap between the countries such settlements in Rupee and Taka will help boost exports and imports between the two countries. After start of the process, he said, there will be no need to fully rely on greenback for Bangladesh and India for their bilateral trade.



A vostro account is an account a correspondent bank holds on behalf of another bank. These accounts are an essential aspect of correspondent banking.



A senior Bangladesh Bank official said, "We have allowed transactions in Rupees and Taka and till today three banks-two local and one foreign have applied to us seeking permission which has been given to them."



The banks are, Sonali Bank and Eastern Bank Limited of Bangladesh and State Bank of India, he said and added "If others come to us we will allow them under certain terms and conditions."



He said opening of foreign currency accounts with foreign banks which is named as vostro account in global accounting will need the approval of respective central banks and more banks of India and Bangladesh are likely to become part of the process.



According to official statistics Bangladesh's import from India in the last fiscal year was worth around $ 13.69 billion of which $2 billion will be traded in Rupee while the rest will be in dollar. Exports from Bangladesh to India were worth about $2 billion and transactions regarding these will be made in Rupees and Taka.



A senior banker in Dhaka said to speed up the process and to facilitate trade in Rupee and Taka a delegation from the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of India (SBI) visited Dhaka in the second week of April and they discussed transaction processes between the two countries.



He said Bangladesh became the 19th country to sign for bilateral trade settlements in Indian rupee. Neighbouring, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar are facing dollar shortages due to the shrinking balance sheet of the federal reserve. Also, the steep rise in interest rates in the US is adding woes to the balance sheet of struggling nations.



To settle cross border trade with India, Bangladesh has authorised Sonali Bank and Eastern Bank Limited to open Rupee Vostro accounts with India's ICICI bank and State Bank of India, he said, adding, due to negative trade balance with India, trade settlement in Indian rupee will reduce pressure on forex reserves of Bangladesh.



Since Russia-Ukraine war, India and other BRICS nations have started signing trade settlement deals in their own currencies bypassing dollar. Recently, India and Malaysia signed bilateral agreement to settle trades in Indian rupee in addition to the current modes of settlement in other currencies. Also, India and the UAE are negotiating to use Indian Rupee to trade non oil commodities in a shift away from the greenback.



