Nor'wester, rains bring relief

As forecast by Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), rain along with nor'wester (Kalbaishakhi) hit several places across the country including Dhaka city on Thursday. The storm wiped a huge cloud of dust in the capital city and later it rained.



According to our correspondents and Met office, the nor'wester has also hit the districts of Satkhira, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Manikganj, Narayanganj and surrounding areas. Earlier on Wednesday a severe nor'wester followed by hail storm lashed Rajshahi causing extensive damage to betel leaf, mango plantations and standing crops.



After the Kalbaishakhi storm and rain, the people of Dhaka and the districts where a mild to moderate heat wave was sweeping provided relief from the scorching heat.



According to the Met office statement, highest rainfall, 23mm, was recorded in Satkhira while second highest 15mm at Chuadanga, 13mm in Ishurdi of Pabna, 11mm in Kamarkhali of Kushtia, 5mm in Jashore, 4mm in Badalgacchi of Naogaon and Tangail, 2mm in Tarash of Sirajganj and 1mm in Dhaka and Khulna.



According to the latest Met office forecast, there is a possibility of rain or thundershower along with gusty wind temporarily over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours.



The mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and the district of Pabna may abate from most places.



It also forecast that the day temperature may fall by 1C to 3C (Degree Celsius) and night time temperature may fall by 2C to 5C over the country.



According to the sufferers after 4:00pm the sky over the capital became cloudy. As time progressed, the clouds in the sky began to darken by the evening, the sky turned black. Later, the Kalbaisakhi began along with dust storm. At one stage, torrential rain came. The rain brought relief to the citizen.



In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of the country was recorded at 38.6C Jashore and it was 38.1C in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.



The temperature in Dhaka was 37.3C on Thursday increasing by 2C.



