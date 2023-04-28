Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Nor'wester, rains bring relief

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

As forecast by Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), rain along with nor'wester (Kalbaishakhi) hit several places across the country including Dhaka city on Thursday. The storm wiped a huge cloud of dust in the capital city and later it rained.

According to our correspondents and Met office, the nor'wester has also hit the districts of Satkhira, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Manikganj, Narayanganj and surrounding areas. Earlier on Wednesday a severe nor'wester followed by hail storm lashed Rajshahi causing extensive damage to betel leaf, mango plantations and standing crops.   
 
After the Kalbaishakhi storm and rain, the people of Dhaka and the districts where a mild to moderate heat wave was sweeping provided relief from the scorching heat.

According to the Met office statement, highest rainfall, 23mm, was recorded in Satkhira while second highest 15mm at Chuadanga, 13mm in Ishurdi of Pabna, 11mm in Kamarkhali of Kushtia, 5mm in Jashore, 4mm in Badalgacchi of Naogaon and Tangail, 2mm in Tarash of Sirajganj and 1mm in Dhaka and Khulna.

According to the latest Met office forecast, there is a possibility of rain or thundershower along with gusty wind temporarily over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours.

The mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and the district of Pabna may abate from most places.

It also forecast that the day temperature may fall by 1C to 3C (Degree Celsius) and night time temperature may fall by 2C to 5C over the country.

According to the sufferers after 4:00pm the sky over the capital became cloudy. As time progressed, the clouds in the sky began to darken by the evening, the sky turned black. Later, the Kalbaisakhi began along with dust storm. At one stage, torrential rain came. The rain brought relief to the citizen.

In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of the country was recorded at 38.6C Jashore and it was 38.1C in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

The temperature in Dhaka was 37.3C on Thursday increasing by 2C.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-India likely to settle bilateral trade in Taka, Rupee from June
Nor'wester, rains bring relief
US and South Korea agree key nuclear weapons deal
BD, Japanese cos sign MoUs to expand trade, investment
Kachins training up Kuki-Chins to create separate State in BD
Make Bank Cos (Amend) Act public : TIB
BD going to be regional hub for investment: PM
Japan is time-tested friend of BD: PM


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft