BD going to be regional hub for investment: PM

TOKYO, Apr 27: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh is going to be a regional hub for investment, industrialization and export due to the government's pragmatic policies, calling for more Japanese investment in larger volumes.



"With our pragmatic policies and Vision, Bangladesh is guaranteed to emerge as a regional hub for investment, industrialization and exports to diverse destinations in the region and beyond," she said while opening Bangladesh Investment Summit at the Galaxy Ball Room, The Westin, Tokyo.



Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission(BSEC)and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) jointly organized the summit titled "Trade and Investment Opportunities between Bangladesh and Japan.



Mentioning that returns on investment in Bangladesh have been consistently high, the Prime Minister said that in addition, Bangladesh's business friendly fiscal and non-fiscal policies and incentives, stable democracy, prudent governance and leadership guarantees foreign investment will return good value.



"We can confidently assure you that Bangladesh ensures a solid future for global investors.



We thus welcome all investors from world over, and Japanese investors in particular to see the opportunities for investment in Bangladesh," she said.



"However, real investment is still low. We seek more investment from Japan.--- I invite you all to come to Bangladesh and explore the potentials of business and investment opportunities," she said.



The Premier said that Bangladeshis a country of 170 million people which is itself a growing market while its location in the heart of a bigger market of nearly three billion consumers, provides a huge attraction for business expansion.



She said that the HSBC Global Research Projection report indicates that Bangladesh is expected to become the 9th largest consumer market globally by 2030 overtaking the UK and Germany.



The Premier reminded the local and Japanese investors that as they are aware that Covid-19 pandemics have caused havoc worldwide and severely impacted trade and investment.



"However, we could tackle the crisis through effective measures and interventions. Our economy has shown strong resilience, maintained growth and is still sustaining the pressure from the volatile world financial situation and supply side constraints. Bangladesh has maintained her economic growth and achieved 7.1% GDP growth rate in Fiscal year 2021-2022. Despite the Ukraine War, we are projecting 6.5% growth rate during the current fiscal year," she said. BSS



