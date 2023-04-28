Dhaka, Tokyo to open defence wings at their embassies  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio have decided to consider opening a defence wing in Tokyo and a national security wing in Dhaka in their respective embassies concerning the transfer of defence equipment and technology in the near future.



Following the signing of a memorandum of cooperation and exchanges in the defence between Bangladesh and Japanese governments, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina acknowledged the establishment of the Official Security Assistance (OSA) by Japan.



OSA is a new cooperation framework for the benefit of armed forces and other related organizations of like-minded countries for the purpose of deepening security cooperation, and looked forward to future cooperation under this framework.



According to the deal, Bangladesh and Japan concurred to continue to promote security cooperation such as mutual visits by vessels and aircraft, unit-to-unit exchange, training programmes and goodwill exercises, the Foreign Ministry said.



"I did not see the copy of the defence pact, but I could say it is undoubtedly a very good sign for Bangladesh Army as we need a diplomatic military relationship with Japan like country for the transfer of defence equipment and technology," security expert Brig Gen (Rtd) Abdur Rashid said.



He said Bangladesh procures its 80 per cent defence equipment from a single source, Bangladesh can go for multiple choice to modernize our force in terms of military equipment.



"Nowadays both the countries are considering to deepening the relationship in defence areas after regular diplomatic ties and a good relation in trade and commerce, however, we need to enhance dialogue among the respective diplomatic and defence authorities in order to identify possible ways to strengthen the security cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan," the security expert said.



Following the signing, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio have welcomed the initiation of negotiations on agreement concerning the transfer of defence equipment and technology, recognizing the future potential.



Both prime ministers acknowledged the efforts by both countries to contribute to their respective regional security.



Furthermore, they agreed to enhance dialogue among the respective diplomatic and defence authorities in order to identify possible ways to strengthen the security cooperation.



The two prime ministers welcomed recent frequent port calls in Chattogram by vessels of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) and the high-level mutual visits of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and Bangladesh Armed Forces.



Prime Minister Kishida explained Japan's efforts for fundamentally reinforcing its defence capabilities and strengthening diplomatic efforts, as illustrated in the new National Security Strategy, National Defence Strategy, and Defence Buildup Programme.



Prime Minister Hasina shared Bangladesh's plan and initiative for further modernizing its armed forces under the Forces Goal 2030.



The two prime ministers confirmed that, guided by the traditional and time-tested friendship since the independence of Bangladesh, the two countries have achieved significant progress in bilateral relations based on the "Comprehensive Partnership" established in 2014.



They noted that the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022, as a manifestation of commitment and determination to contribute to enhancing the bilateral relationship based on common values and mutual interests.



