Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:40 AM
Home Front Page

Biden greets Shahabuddin

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Five more world leaders, including US President Joe Biden on Thursday congratulated President Mohammed Shahabuddin on his assumption of the exalted office as the President of the Republic of Bangladesh.

Greetings of the global leaders are still coming after Mohammed Shahabuddin took oath as the 22nd President of the country on April 24.

US President Joe Biden, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Switzerland Alain Berset, in separate messages, congratulated him.

The separate messages containing greetings from the five world leaders, including the heads of the state and heads of the government, arrived here on Thursday.

Wishing peace and prosperity for the people of Bangladesh, the leaders stressed further strengthening of the ties with Bangladesh.

Biden congratulated Shahabuddin saying that the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the US has helped forge a more peaceful and prosperous future for all of our people.

 "Together, we have expanded economic growth and development between our two countries . . . . And together, we continue to tackle corruption and address global challenges such as climate change and the Rohingya refugee crisis-creating a better world for future generations," he said.

He said the United States stands ready to continue to deepen the partnership between the two countries and work together to strengthen the democracies, stand up for our shared values, including advancing human rights and defending democratic principles. "I look forward to working with Bangladesh to continue building a more free, prosperous, and secure future for all Bangladeshis and Americans.    UNB


