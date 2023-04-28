Video
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:40 AM
Home Back Page

Double Murder Case

3 held, 33 sued in Laksmipur

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

LAKSMIPUR, Apr 27: A case has been filed against 33 people including local Awami League leader Abul Kashem Zihadi in connection with the murders of former Juba League leader Abdullah Al Noman and former Chhatra League leader Rakib Imam.

Mahfuzur Rahman, a local UP chairman and elder brother of Noman, filed the case against 18 identified and 14 to 15 unidentified people with Chandraganj Police Station on Thursday.

Abul Kashem Zihadi, organising secretary of Chandraganj Thana unit of Sadar Upazila Awami League, was made prime accused among others in the case.



