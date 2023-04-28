Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg Port ready to handle transhipment of Indian cargo, Mongla Port to follow

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 27: The Chattogram Port, prime sea port of the country is now ready to handle regular transhipment of Indian cargo any time for its North Eastern states including Assam and Tripura.

"We have already put in place all facilities to handle  Indian transhipment cargo," Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

He said, "The process began with the issuance of a circular by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for Indian cargo transhipment through Chattogram and Mongla ports on April 25 last."

Earlier, four trial run of transshipment of Indian goods destined for the north-eastern states of seven sisters had been completed with the carrying of a 20-foot container laden with 8 tonnes of tea leaf  from Meghalaya in October last year.

According to an agreement, goods reaching Chattogram and Mongla sea ports would be carried by four road, rail, and water routes to Agartala (Tripura) via Akhaura, Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil, Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar.

According to maritime trade circle sources, Kolkata port started trial run for using Chattogram amd Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade on July 30 last year.

The cargo movement from Kolkata port to northeastern Indian states through the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route will not just reduce transit cost and time but also help develop the economy.

Meanwhile, the NBR has fixed the seven types of tolls for transhipment of cargo.

Scanning of Container at Tk 254 per tonne, security charge Tk 100, Document processing Tk 30, Transhipment charge Tk 20, Escort charge Tk 50, and administrative charge Tk 100 totalling Tk 554.

India's northeastern region would particularly benefit from using Bangladesh's southeastern Chattogram Port.

Besides, the trial transhipment of Indian Cargo through the Prime sea port of Bangladesh, the Chattogram Port has started since July 21 in 2020 last with the arrival of a ship with four TEUs of containers for Indian Northern and eastern states Assam and Tripura. MV Sejuti arrived in the Chattogram Port on July 21 in 2020 carrying 221 TEUs of containers including four containers for India.

The Chattogram Port is ready to provide transshipment facility to India with full commitment. Only Bangladeshi vehicles may be used as freight transport to move the goods while they are in Bangladeshi territory. India must also follow GATT and Bangladeshi regulations and also pay the Customs duties and buy tax equivalent bonds.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 held, 33 sued in Laksmipur
Buddha statue found in Egypt points to ancient India links
Ctg Port ready to handle transhipment of Indian cargo, Mongla Port to follow
Japan to provide 30b Yen as budget support: Momen
Army chiefs of BD, India discuss ways to enhance cooperation
Singer Nancy’s maid, one other sent to jail in theft case
47 BNP men sent to jail in Magura, Khulna
Prez pays tributes to martyred members of Armed Forces


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft