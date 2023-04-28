Ctg Port ready to handle transhipment of Indian cargo, Mongla Port to follow

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 27: The Chattogram Port, prime sea port of the country is now ready to handle regular transhipment of Indian cargo any time for its North Eastern states including Assam and Tripura.



"We have already put in place all facilities to handle Indian transhipment cargo," Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer on Thursday.



He said, "The process began with the issuance of a circular by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for Indian cargo transhipment through Chattogram and Mongla ports on April 25 last."



Earlier, four trial run of transshipment of Indian goods destined for the north-eastern states of seven sisters had been completed with the carrying of a 20-foot container laden with 8 tonnes of tea leaf from Meghalaya in October last year.



According to an agreement, goods reaching Chattogram and Mongla sea ports would be carried by four road, rail, and water routes to Agartala (Tripura) via Akhaura, Dawki (Meghalaya) via Tamabil, Sutarkandi (Assam) via Sheola and Srimantpur (Tripura) via Bibirbazar.



According to maritime trade circle sources, Kolkata port started trial run for using Chattogram amd Mongla ports for India-Bangladesh trade on July 30 last year.



The cargo movement from Kolkata port to northeastern Indian states through the India-Bangladesh Protocol Route will not just reduce transit cost and time but also help develop the economy.



Meanwhile, the NBR has fixed the seven types of tolls for transhipment of cargo.



Scanning of Container at Tk 254 per tonne, security charge Tk 100, Document processing Tk 30, Transhipment charge Tk 20, Escort charge Tk 50, and administrative charge Tk 100 totalling Tk 554.



India's northeastern region would particularly benefit from using Bangladesh's southeastern Chattogram Port.



Besides, the trial transhipment of Indian Cargo through the Prime sea port of Bangladesh, the Chattogram Port has started since July 21 in 2020 last with the arrival of a ship with four TEUs of containers for Indian Northern and eastern states Assam and Tripura. MV Sejuti arrived in the Chattogram Port on July 21 in 2020 carrying 221 TEUs of containers including four containers for India.



The Chattogram Port is ready to provide transshipment facility to India with full commitment. Only Bangladeshi vehicles may be used as freight transport to move the goods while they are in Bangladeshi territory. India must also follow GATT and Bangladeshi regulations and also pay the Customs duties and buy tax equivalent bonds.



