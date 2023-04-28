Video
Japan to provide 30b Yen as budget support: Momen

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that Japan will provide '30 billion yen' to Bangladesh as 'new budget support assistance.'

"Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has 'assured' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that his country will provide 30 billion yen to Bangladesh as new budget support assistance," Foreign Minister said this while briefing reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.

At the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Sheikh Hasina is currently on an official visit to Japan and had a summit meeting on Wednesday.

Recalling Japan's commitment to providing assistance of up to 600 billion yen in about 4 to 5 years from 2014 - expressed in the joint statement on May 26, 2014 - the two prime ministers noted with satisfaction the successful fulfillment of the pledge.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin were also present at the briefing, a Foreign Ministry release said. Pause
They further expressed satisfaction that Japan's assistance since 2014 totalled more than 2 trillion yen, according to a joint statement.

"Prime Minister Kishida congratulated Bangladesh on its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category with effect from 2026 and expressed his decision to continually support Bangladesh's efforts towards its LDC graduation and further development," Momen told reporters.

They expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative and welcomed the commercial opening of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6, the first electric train in Bangladesh, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022, he added.

They reaffirmed that the development of Bangladesh through regional connectivity would contribute to the overall stability of the Indo-Pacific region and that the two countries would continue to 1) develop economic infrastructure, 2) improve the investment environment, and 3) enhance regional connectivity, in Bangladesh under the BIG-B initiative as well as the newly launched concept of Industrial Value Chain connecting the Bay of Bengal and neighbouring regions.

They affirmed their continuous and accelerated cooperation so that Matarbari Port can become a hub of energy, logistics and industry in Bangladesh by using Japanese expertise and technology and can enhance connectivity between Bangladesh and its neighbouring countries.

According to the Foreign Ministry release, Prime Minister Hasina expressed her intention to make progress towards the early establishment of the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI) Authority under the Government of Bangladesh.



