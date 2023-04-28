

Army chiefs of BD, India discuss ways to enhance cooperation



The visiting general was accorded a guard of honour at the South Block Lawns after which he called on General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Indian Army Staff.



The army chiefs discussed various issues pertaining to enhancing and strengthening interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration, and overall bilateral cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.



Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed later called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff; Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff; defence secretary and the foreign secretary. He was also briefed on the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.



An "Implementing Arrangement" for UN Peacekeeping Operations and Training Cooperation between the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in India and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT) was signed during the visit. �UNB



