Singer Nancy’s maid, one other sent to jail in theft case

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent popular singer Nancy's maid and husband of the maid to jail in a case filed for stealing Nancy's national film award and gold ornaments.



Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam sent the maid Tahmina and her husband Shakil to jail. The court fixed May 2 for hearing on the remand plea against the accused in the case.



The case statement is that Tahmia served Nancy as her domestic help at Gulshan. Shakil, the maid's husband used to come to pick her up from Nancy's house. On April 5, Tahmina left Nancy's residence without informing her. Later, the singer, Nancy, found two of her golden chains, her National Film Award and a diamond locket missing from her locker.



