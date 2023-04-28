Video
Friday, 28 April, 2023
47 BNP men sent to jail in Magura, Khulna

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Two courts in Magura and Khulna sent 47 BNP men to jail in three Sabotage and Explosives Act cases on Thursday.

A Magura court sent 24 leaders and activists of BNP to jail under the Explosives Act case and a Khulna court sent 13 leaders and activists of BNP to jail in a Sabotage case.

Magura District and Sessions Judge Amit Kumar passed the order after 30 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates surrendered before the Magura District and Sessions Judge's Court in a case filed under the Explosives Act.

On March 23, police filed a case with Magura Sadar Police Station accusing 36 BNP leaders and activists under the Explosives Act over an incident at Parla Primary School in Magura's Shohortoli on March 22.

Later on April 1, the accused leaders and activists appeared before the High Court and sought anticipatory bail, following which the court granted them bail for six weeks. On the court's order, they appeared before the Magura District and Sessions Judge's Court on April 11 and the court fixed April 27 for the bail hearing.

The court on Thursday granted bail to six accused, including Magura Municipality BNP unit Convener Kutub Uddin, Jubo Dal leader Farid Khan, Swechchhasebak Dal Joint Convener Kutub Uddin Rana, and sent 24 others including district BNP leader Syed Rafiqul Islam Tushar and Jubo Dal leader Mizanur Rahman to jail.


