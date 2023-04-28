

Prez pays tributes to martyred members of Armed Forces



The president paid the homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban at 11.20am.



After laying the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the War of Liberation in 1971.



A smartly-turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.



Later, President Shahabuddin, also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, signed the visitors' book there.



Earlier, Chief of General Staff(CGS) of Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan on behalf of Army Chief General SM Shafiudin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff of Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan received the president on his arrival at the Shikha Anirban.



The president also paid tributes to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other August 15 martyrs.



He placed wreaths at her grave at the Banani Graveyard in the capital this noon and stood in solemn silence for some time.



President's wife Dr Rebecca Sultana was also present.



They also spread flower petals on the graves of Bangamata and other August 15 martyrs.



Besides, they offered fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15. �UNB



