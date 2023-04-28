Japan’s leading architecture firm to build children’s library in BD

TOKYO, Apr 27: Tadao Ando Architect and Associates established by world renowned architect Tadao Ando will build a children's library in Dhaka.



This was disclosed when a delegation led by Tadao called on visiting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her place of residence, Akasaka Palace here. PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the meeting.



Prior to the call on, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Bangladesh National Museum (BNM) and the Tadao Ando Architect and Associates were exchanged by BNM Director General Md Kamruzzaman and Tadao Ando in presence of the prime minister. The MoU was signed earlier to build a children's library in Bangladesh on Japanese donation.



During the call on, the PM said they have taken various measures that include building museums across the country to preserve the true history of the Liberation of Bangladesh and the glory of the war heroes.



She said her government has transformed the house of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman into a museum to preserve his contribution to liberate the country. Ando highly praised the socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of PM Hasina. UNB



