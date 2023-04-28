

AL alone exercises democracy, holds fair polls in BD: PM



"Awami League practices the democratic system and fair democratic practices prevail during Awami League regime," she said.



The prime minister, now on a four-day official visit to Japan, said this while speaking at a civic reception at Westin Hotel here.



She said all elections under the Awami League regime were held fairly. In this connection, Hasina said the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid made history by completing his two terms peacefully.



"This has been the first time in the history of the country where the outgoing president and the new president could complete all related procedure peacefully. This is a democratic process," she said.



The Awami League chief said that former military dictator Ziaur Rahman destroyed the election process during his military regime. The process continued by another military ruler HM Ershad and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.



She mentioned that there was no political stability in 29 years out of 50 years of Bangladesh after the assassinations of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975.



"There was no democratic process and there was no democratic rule of law in those days" she stated.

She slammed those who fail to see democracy and development in the country.



Hasina said that opposition BNP's history is so tarnished that it has no face to take part in elections.



She said that in 2008 election BNP-Jamaat alliance got only 30 seats while AL-led grand alliance bagged all other seats.



"For that reason they (BNP-Jamaat) did not take part in 2014 election," she said.



Referring the arson terrorism by BNP-Jamaat nexus in 2013-15, she said that they killed at least 500 people and destroyed many government and private establishments. �UNB



