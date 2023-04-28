4 get 1yr jail term for defaming Mahila League leader Jhumu

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday sentenced four people to one-year jail each in a defamation case filed by former lawmaker and Mahila Awami League leader Asma Jerin Jhumu.



The four convicts are Shahid Bhashani, Md Asaduzzaman, Nasir Bhashani and Shukur Bhashani.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan pronounced the judgement in presence of the convicts and sent them to jail with conviction warrant.



Jhumu, a former lawmaker from reserved seat, filed the case against them on March 1 in 2022, for hanging offensive banner in front of the office of the Waqf Administrator in New Eskaton Road on February 15 in 2022.



