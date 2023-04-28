

Sheikh Jamal’s 70th birthday today



Born on April 28 in 1954 at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Sheikh Jamal did his matriculation from Dhaka Residential Model College and intermediate from Dhaka College.



He was also under house arrest along with his other family members during the great Liberation War in 1971. Later, Sheikh Jamal fled from their Dhanmondi residence and joined the Liberation War.



On the occasion of celebrating the birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Jamal with due dignity, a special munajat will be held at Banani Graveyard at 9am today at the initiative of Awami League to pay homage to him and pray for his departed soul. �BSS



