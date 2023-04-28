

Fight against communal forces to continue: Quader



"Our fight against communal evil forces is going on. This fight will continue to build Smart Bangladesh," he told the reporters after paying homage, on behalf of the AL, to the then Chief Minister of undivided Bengal Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq on the occasion of his 61st death anniversary.



He said communal evil forces are still putting their clutches on the Bangladesh's politics and "today we are non-communal and humanist spirit united against the communal forces".



About the remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over the role of new President in resolving ongoing political crisis, the AL general secretary said President Mohammed Shahabuddin is a Bangalee by heart and he believes in the spirit of democracy and patriotism.



"He (President) is a follower of Bangabandhu's ideology. I want to say it about him that he would prove the rest by his works," he said.



About Sher-e-Bangla, Quader said Fazlul Huq was a true Bangalee and the chief minister of the undivided Bengal.



Sher-e-Bangla presented the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940, while he had given relief to the debt-ridden peasant society of Bengal by forming the Debt Arbitration Board, he said.



"When we recall Sher-e-Bangla, we remember his contribution we remember Sher-e-Bangla, as a non-communal nationalist and humanitarian leader, with respect.



He worked in a humanistic non-communal spirit," the AL general secretary said.



AL presidium member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Advocate Afzal Hossain, science and technology affairs secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, women affairs secretary Jahanara Begum, culture affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan and executive member Shahabuddin Faraji were, among others, present on the occasion. BSS



