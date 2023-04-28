Producer Rahmat Ullah gets bail in case filed by actor Shakib Khan

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday granted bail to film producer Rahmat Ullah in a case filed by actor Shakib Khan over murder attempt and extortion.



Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib granted the bail after Rahmat surrendered before it and sought bail.



Meanwhile, the court ordered the transfer of the case as it was ready for trial.



Shakib Khan did not appear before the court citing illness. On March 23, Shakib Khan filed a case against film producer Rahmat Ullah over murder attempt and extortion.



On March 20, Shakib went to the Detective Branch office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and filed a written complaint against Rahmat Ullah who brought a rape allegation against him.



On March 15, Rahmat Ullah filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film 'Operation Agneepath'. On March 27, Shakib filed another case with a Dhaka Tribunal, against Rahmat Ullah, under the Digital Security Act (DSA), for making "objectionable" remarks about him.



After the hearing, Judge AM Zulfiker Hayet, from the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal, recorded Shakib's statement. They then took cognizance of the charges and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report after an investigation into the issue.

