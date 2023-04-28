Polytechnic teachers demand unpaid salary



"Amra Muktijoddhar Santan" and "Bangladesh Polytechnic Teachers Federation" demanded payment of the 34 months outstanding salary of 777 polytechnic teachers.



The teachers of 49 polytechnic institutes made the demand at a press conference at National Press Club on Thursday.



More than 50 of these teachers are children of freedom fighters.



The president of "Amra Muktijoddhar Santan" technical branch's Sumon Haider presented a written statement at the press conference.



Haider said, "We did not receive any salary allowance from July 2021 to April 2023. In this situation, we are struggling with our family. Some teachers have died of not getting treatment at the right time due to lack of money. Many are suffering mental and physical illness."



Considering the families of the teachers, Bangladesh Polytechnic Teachers Federation demanded to pay the outstanding salary allowance of the teachers.



Leaders of "Amra Muktijoddhar Santan" and "Bangladesh Polytechnic Teachers Federation" also announced the programme in front of the Technical Education Department from April 30 if the demands are not met at this time.



According to the press conference, 1015 teachers were appointed in phases in 2010 under the Step Project.



Shaila Akhter Sharmy, central member of the Bangladesh Polytechnic Teachers Federation, presided over the meeting.



