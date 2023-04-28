Video
Ctg cop fired for absence

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, April 27: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Constable Shaukat Hossain, who was widely discussed and praised in the country as a 'humanitarian' police officer, has been sacked.

Shakila Sultana, Deputy Commissioner of CMP's Port Division, signed his dismissal order on April 16. The order said, 'The complaint of being absent from work for 71 days has been proved.

Apart from this, the accused (Shaukat Hossain) informed the authorities in writing that it is not possible for him to serve as a police constable because he is physically and mentally disturbed, has family and personal problems and is busy with humanitarian activities with destitute people.

Since 2011, Shaukat Hossain has been praised for providing medical services to the helpless, destitute and disinherited in Chattogram.

CMP Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Mohammad Abdul Warish said, 'Constable Shaukat Hossain can appeal the order to the CMP Commissioner. Besides, he can also go to the administrative tribunal if he wants.


