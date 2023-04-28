Dhaka-Tokyo ties usher in a new era

Bangladesh's economy, one of the most open and trade-oriented in South Asia, is slowly becoming one of the most promising and lucrative in the region. Japan will be eager to strengthen its connections with Bangladesh due to the 164 million consumers and for many other reasons.



According to a news report published in this daily, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated the bilateral relations to a "Strategic Partnership" from the existing "Comprehensive Partnership".



However, as Tokyo is participating in numerous projects in Bangladesh, including the Matarbari Port, Japan is making significant investments in Bangladesh. As a result, Bangladesh's success in the near future may be greatly influenced by its economic relations with Japan.



Japan has generously contributed to Bangladesh through Official Development Assistance (ODA) since 1972 and has advanced to become the country's leading bilateral donor. Bangladesh is the country that currently receives the most ODA from Japan, according to Ito Naoki, a former Japanese ambassador to Dhaka. In 2014, Japan and Bangladesh began a comprehensive partnership, which resulted in an increase in financial assistance.



Japan has provided Bangladesh with $2.63 billion USD in aid, more than any other country, for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Since Bangladesh's independence, Japan has made a total of $24.72 billion in contributions, roughly split between grants and loans.



Assistance to Bangladesh is provided in a number of fields. Among them are energy production, social and economic development, and the development of both real and intangible infrastructure. In fact, Japan's ODA to Bangladesh has shown to be beneficial for both countries rather than exploitative.



Additionally, investment links between Bangladesh and Japan are also expanding in sectors like gas and coal, the blue economy, health, and human resource development.



A prime example of how the Bangladesh-Japan economic partnership might be elevated to new heights is the Matarbari deep-sea port. In Bangladesh's developing economy, the Japanese private sector could play a significant role in driving economic growth.



Japanese businesses are considering Bangladesh as a potential new investment location. Only 82 Japanese companies had stakes in Bangladesh ten years ago. Since then, successively more businesses have chosen to invest in Bangladesh. In 2022, there were 300 Japanese enterprises operating, up from 278 in 2018; 260 in 2017; and 245 in 2016.



Moreover, Bangladesh and Japan announced a financial deal on August 12, 2020, which included Japanese investments in seven Bangladeshi megaprojects. The Bangladeshi people would be the real winners once these projects are finished. One may also argue that these programs will help Bangladesh make the transition to a middle-income country.



Lastly, Bangladesh plays a significant role in Japan's strategic and diplomatic agenda in South Asia. But Bangladesh must enhance its economic climate, for instance by implementing fast-track projects, in order to become an investment-friendly hub for Japan.



