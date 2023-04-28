Universities role with changing needs

None will contest this on-air argument that the 21 century belongs to those who produce ideas and knowledge. The capacity to generate new knowledge, insights and solutions will thrust ahead a nation farther into the future. Change is coming at us aggressively. Our economy is growing at an amazing pace. New challenges are winking at us. Everybody is categorically agreed that quality education and more importantly, knowledge-based education can only be a vehicle of desired socio-economic transformation. We cannot guess the market value of learning. We are actually losing the demographic dividend due to weak and age-old education system. But we have no alternatives left except for exploring the opportunities before they run out. The country is stepping forward into a new economic status. So we have to experience some transitional pain altogether. No denying, we need to equip immediately with potential workforce. At the same time, we need a shift in attention towards quality research that may at least incorporate research-led studies to teaching.



The university remains, in most of the cases, the centre for all research activities. Traditionally our society respects teaching skills more than scholarship or research. When we put stress on teaching, we have less time for research. Thus we are led to ignore contemplation. Reasonably enough, there creates a vacuum of ideas, thoughts, or philosophy. The real university is a state of mind, rather a rational thought process navigating through centuries. The primary goal of the university is like Socrates' goal; the quest for the ultimate truth. And it can only be revealed by analysis of reason. Thus the advancement of learning goes to be based on truth. We can remember nearly three thousand years old Nalanda or Takhashila; that rose to a legendary height of fame, prestige and relevance. Nalanda was the oldest university-system in the world. It was a renowned centre for learning in the modern sense of university. The largest university library, that time on earth, catalogued and shelved 9 million manuscripts. More than 10000 students studied in subjects like mathematics, astronomy, astrology, alchemy, anatomy, philosophy and medicine. Scholars even from Greece, China and Persia came to ancient India in search of knowledge and wisdom. More than 3000 revered priests were engaged with preaching values, ethics and scientific teachings. We are carrying forward such a strong legacy of research, an illuminous hierarchy of knowledge.



Again on the other part of the coin, Jagadish Chandra Bose and even Einstein weaved their epoch making theories outside the university. Many of the scientists particularly from the sub-continent did the same coming out of the box and still pursuing such goals in a similar fashion. They find comfort while working in a Western university. But they are downplayed on their own soil. The question is whether our university system is failing to nourish such academic excellence or not. If it so happens and the trend continues to prevail, grave are the consequences. Usually we take pride in finding us among the best against any global context. Possibly, there is a resonance of collective longings. But what's the way out? China can be an ideal model for promoting quality in higher education and academic research.



Until 1990s China was merely a low-income country. Per capita income of the country was $317.Two-thirds of its population were below poverty line. Based on socio economic parameters, the sub-continent was not even trailing. But China didn't take more than two decades to leave behind even Japan, let alone other neighbours. What was the magic back of such incredible recovery? The answer is China's massive investment into higher education. Research-led policy intervention worked as an engine for change. China significantly focused on internationalisation of faculty, curriculum and students. The country tried hard to attract foreign scientists, researchers and immigrant Chinese students. The govt initiated joint partnerships with renowned international universities. All such efforts added with her strong primary and secondary education base led to this Chinese miracle.



"If we knew what it is we were doing, it would not be called research, would it?"-said Albert Einstein. Research gives us a hint of how the future will shape knowledge through the information available in the present. Countries move forward through innovation brought forth by research; which has become the crucial parameter for assessing how a university is doing. The data of Global Knowledge Index disclose that our universities fail to spend funds what they receive for research. We cannot afford such luxury. For decades, we have noticed mindless government indifference towards research allocation. But now the attitude changed. Not only the allocation is swelling, universities are asked to come forth with research proposals. Different social groups as well as the industries are invited to boost research funds for potential universities. We have seen a silver lining at the end. Khulna University responded sharply. A Research Endowment Fund has already been built. KU Alumni Association came forward with a handsome offer. Bank Asia Limited signed a MoU with the University as a part of corporate social responsibility to support a research project for improving productivity in agriculture. BPL also signed another MoU with KU authority to strengthen cancer research in Bangladesh. Not that KU is doing it for the first time in history, it did this in the past like few other universities. But this time it looks like a social movement and the move is taking a different shape and character.



In the advanced countries, the government, the industries and the universities work closely to evolve ideas and solve problems. Absence of world class universities causes missed opportunities for industries, economy and society. Universities must engage with emerging industries in creating internships and other short-term work opportunities for students. Industries may also partner with universities in developing content related to the growing market demands. For three hundred years the British taught us how to produce clerks and we feel still comfortable with the system rooted in rote learning. That mediocre higher education may provide degrees but fails to supply employable graduates in the job-hungry market. Now we witness a transition from low-wage manufacturing to diverse economies based on soft skills. The shift to digital education may add new resources and give an access to new frontiers of knowledge. But challenge will surface when machine will replace human hands in an automated society. Universities must be proactive in their approach to innovation and adaptation to the changing needs of the society.



The writer is treasurer of Khulna University