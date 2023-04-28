Brand value reflects country’s stronger economic diplomatic achievements

Brand Finance, a prominent global independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, estimates that Bangladesh's overall brand value is $508.8 billion. The London-based consultancy further discovered Bangladesh moved eight notches and obtain the 97th position on the Global Soft Power Index 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing brands. As a result, it may palpable that, Bangladesh's growing brand value is an indicate of the country's blossoming economy and burgeoning diplomatic influence.



National branding and multimedia advertising approaches utilized by an entity have closely linked to the cultural fabric of a nation as a whole. The illustration of global marketplace, the worth of a brand is viewed as an essential asset for any nation, as it promotes foreign investment, enhances the value of exported products, attracts tourists and skilled migrants. As per the findings of a Nielson survey, majority of 59% of consumers exhibit an affinity for purchasing fresh goods from brands they are already familiar with.



Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in the last several years, especially in the growth of economy, commerce, and diplomatic relations. Thus, many Bangladeshi businesses and products are becoming more well-known and highly good, boosting Bangladesh's image at both domestic and international levels.



Bangladesh's economic growth during the last decade has been particularly noteworthy, expected to increase GDP 5.3 % by2023. Several reasons have led to this growth, most notably the booming garment industry, an increasing service sector, and intensifying promotion of export-oriented development. While, Brand value has increased for many Bangladeshi enterprises since they are recognized as a credible source of high-quality products and services. Considering the apparel industry's purchasing strategy for clothes accelerating dependence on manufacturing strength, capacity, and efficiency, "Made in Bangladesh" labels are now ubiquitous almost everywhere.



Bangladesh is one of the leading rice, jute, vegetables, fish alongside other crop producers, making agriculture an important part of the economy. Bangladesh's image as a trustworthy supplier of premium and halal agricultural goods has risen, which also contributed greatly to its economic growth. Many Muslim nations, such as the Saudi Arab, United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries, have yet to purchase Halal food, meat, and beverages from Bangladesh. The contribution of processed food products in Bangladesh's $100 million worth of agricultural exports is significant. Again, Bangladesh's pharmaceutical sector has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and by 2025, it is projected to be worth US$ 6 billion, a rise of 114% from 2019's level.



Showcasing the innovations and progress succeeded in the discipline of workplace safety, workers' rights, environment, and sustainability has been an integral component of Bangladesh's attempts to market itself holistically to the world communities. Again, a significant factor in the entire cost of apparel is labor is far cheaper in Bangladesh than China. That is why anyone can get Bangladeshi garments products in a competitive price.



Moreover, US Green Building Council has recognised177 garment factories throughout the country as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) structures. Again, Bangladeshi exports are eligible for GSP advantages from the EU, which decreases the cost by as much as ten percent, that helps to tariff reduction.



Emphasis on enhancing the foundational technological framework and revamping Bangladesh developed products to achieve higher standards of both affordability and quality. As a result, they not only conquered Western markets but also upended some of the Western world's most recognisable brands/ products by providing cheaper, more innovative alternatives.



In term of Foreign Policy, Bangladesh has made significant improvements on the ground of diplomacy. Bangladesh's peaceful foreign policy is based on the tenets of "friendship to all and malice to none," a strategy founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's "Father of the Nation."Since its inception, Bangladesh has continually maintained a non-aligned foreign policy. Relationships with significant countries like India, Japan, China, Russia, European Union, United Kingdom and the United States have been bolstered, and the country continues to play an active role in regional forums like SAARC as well as BIMSTEC. Bangladesh's brand value has increased thanks to these attempts, which have boosted its position in the region. Again, Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook, addressed principles such as the desire for a free, safe, and peaceful region get applauded.



Furthermore, Bangladesh's foreign policy has reached at the level of maturity required in international talks. Due to effective economic diplomacy, Bangladesh is now promoted as a middle-income country and aimed a "Smart Bangladesh Vision" to be a developed country by 2041.Consequently, among its many notable accomplishments, its participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO) has contributed to its widespread acceptance.



In addition, Climate specialists claimed that, Bangladesh's greatest asset in the global market is not vulnerability instead of the brand it can build on innovations which are climate resilient. Bangladesh has penned the history of the green revolution and more secure, more sustainable business practices. While, exporters in this country practice sustainability and circular economy.



Bangladesh's emerging as a developing nation from a "bottomless basket" is seems like a rise of a phoenix from ashes. Those who previously baulked at financing in Bangladesh's development projects are now being persuaded to reconsider them. Thanks to the efforts of Bangladesh government, they are willing to invest in various (infrastructure, energy, manufacture, agriculture) development sectors. Similarly,fears from the economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka, an accusation was aired that, Bangladesh might be a mirror of Sri Lanka. In the wake of Bangladesh's first-growing progress in different sectors, they are now sitting with their mouths sealed tightly.



Again, many have claimed that, Bangladesh has fallen into a debt trap since it has borrowed disproportionately from different countries in order to achieve its economic goals. But the growth in remittances, investment potential, lucrative government facilities, and infrastructure development is an effective remedy to all these objections. The country's fiscal stability, significant flow of remittances, and healthy export industry keep Bangladesh on track to become the 20th biggest economy by 2037.



Meanwhile, among the South Asian nations, Bangladesh ranks as the second-highest brand value, behind only India. Its brand value is over twice that of Pakistan and ten times that of Sri Lanka.



Bangladesh is becoming highly attractive as a tourist and investment hotspot, and its quality of hospitality is increasing. By promoting Bangladesh's culture and natural heritage; as well as its hospitable people, a positive brand image could promote tourism in the country. Furthermore, Bangladesh has attempts to boost its brands value by increasing use of the "Made in Bangladesh" tag in RMG products. According to BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, all RMG products made in Bangladesh will include a tag which says "Made in Bangladesh" and "Bangladeshe Toiri" beginning on January 1, 2024.



In conclusion, Bangladesh has an enormous potentiality not only for its geostrategic location, but also for the effective efforts of people and government. A high brand value could stimulate Bangladesh's economy, make the country more competitive globally, and foster an appreciation of national identity and affiliation.



Therefore, it is crucial for Bangladesh to maintain and expand its brand value by smart investments in an array of sectors, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textile, manufactures and technology, and by highlighting the country's rich cultural traditions and stunning landscapes.



The writer is a freelance contributor and graduate of Dept. of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka.



