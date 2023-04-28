Video
Friday, 28 April, 2023
Home Countryside

Lightning kills child in C’nawabganj

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Apr 27:  A child was killed and his brother injured in a lightning strike in Bholahat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sakib, 7, son of Mukhlesur Rahman of Mushribhuja Village under Daldali Union.

According to locals, Sakib and his brother Hakim went to a nearby mango orchard during storm and shower. Suddenly, a lightning struck them. Sakib died on the spot, and Hakim was injured.
Chairman of Daldali UP Mozammel Haque Chutu confirmed this.


