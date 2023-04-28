39 houses, shops burnt in two districts

About 39 houses and shops were burnt in two districts- Natore and Pirojpur, on Saturday and Sunday.



NATORE: A total of 31 houses of Banshila Uttarpara Village in Naldanga Upazila of the district were burnt on Sunday evening.



The fire originated from an oven. Then it caught the roof of a kitchen room covered with straw.

Some dwellers of the village said, in the afternoon, the fire originated from the kitchen oven of Khalilur Rahaman, a farmer.



Family members tried to stop the fire but failed due to want of adequate water.

On information, local fire-fighters rushed to the spot. Two more teams of fire-fighters from Baghmara of Rajshahi and Atrai of Naogaon came to the spot. The fire was brought under control after more than two hours.



Two women became injured when they tried to extinguish the fire. At 10 pm some dry food and some cash Taka were given them on behalf of the district administration.



Masudur Rahaman, additional deputy commissioner (ADC-General) and Rozina Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, inspected the spot on that night. They distributed 10 kilogram rice, some dry food and cash Tk 5,000 to each victim family.



The district unit of Awami League gave them cash Tk 26,000, Saree, Lungi, dry food and 8 tents on the next day.



KAUKHALI, PIROJPUR: Eight shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Pangashia Bazar in Kaukhali Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



According to the affected traders, the fire started in the market at about 11 pm and eight shops were burnt by the fire.



Being informed, a team of Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after three hours of efforts.



The losses caused by the fire is estimated at Tk 15 lakh.



