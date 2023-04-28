Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 April, 2023, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

39 houses, shops burnt in two districts

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

About 39 houses and shops were burnt in two districts- Natore and Pirojpur, on Saturday and Sunday.

NATORE: A total of 31 houses of  Banshila Uttarpara Village in Naldanga Upazila of the district were burnt on Sunday evening.  

The fire originated from an oven. Then it caught the roof of a kitchen room covered with straw. 
Some dwellers of the village said, in the afternoon, the fire originated from the kitchen oven of Khalilur Rahaman, a farmer.

Family members tried to stop the fire but failed due to want of adequate water.
On information, local fire-fighters rushed to the spot. Two more teams of fire-fighters from Baghmara of Rajshahi and Atrai of Naogaon came to the spot. The fire was brought under control after more than two hours.

Two women became injured when they tried to extinguish the fire.  At 10 pm some dry food and some cash Taka were given them on behalf of the district administration.

Masudur Rahaman, additional deputy commissioner (ADC-General) and Rozina Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, inspected the spot on that night. They distributed 10 kilogram rice, some dry food and cash Tk 5,000 to each victim family.

The district  unit of Awami League gave them cash Tk 26,000,  Saree, Lungi, dry food and 8 tents on the next day.

KAUKHALI, PIROJPUR:  Eight shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at Pangashia Bazar in Kaukhali Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

According to the affected traders, the fire started in the market at about 11 pm and eight shops were burnt by the fire.

Being informed, a team of Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after three hours of efforts.

The losses caused by the fire is estimated at Tk 15 lakh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills child in C’nawabganj
39 houses, shops burnt in two districts
2 youths commit suicide in two districts
Trader stabbed dead in Cumilla
KCC kicks off online tax payment system
Boro paddy harvesting begins in Natore
Founding anniversary of community clinics observed in Gaibandha
60pc tube-wells dysfunctional at Bagatipara as water layer falls


Latest News
HC stays enlistment process of operators by Ctg Port Authority for 6 months
Mahmud skeptical on Mahmudullah's return to World Cup squad
Army chiefs discuss strategic partnership between Bangladesh, India
Zia himself applied to become BaKSAL member: Hasan
Biden greets Shahabuddin
EU welcomes Xi-Zelensky talks
Madrasa student goes missing in river in Cox’s Bazar
'Boat' candidate wins Ctg-8 by-polls amid low voter turnout
BNP doesn't participate in election fearing defeat: PM
Bangladesh to export potato to Japan
Most Read News
Case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA dismissed
A sustainable solution for Bangladesh’s construction industry
Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective
Two dead, 14 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon
PM calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level
Japan may provide ‘30 billion yen’ as assistance: Momen
Biden, Yoon warn North Korea of nuclear response to any attack
Young man dies in motorcycle accident on Hanif flyover
Train derails in B'baria, rail link of Dhaka with Ctg-Sylhet halted
Most of the registered hajj pilgrims from Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft