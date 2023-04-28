Video
Home Countryside

2 youths commit suicide in two districts

Published : Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two youths allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Tangail and Pirojpur, on Wednesday.

TANGAIL: A young man allegedly committed suicide in Madhupur Upazila of the district after being insulted at his father-in-law's house on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 22, son of Hanif Ali, a resident of Aksi Phulbari Village under Madhupur municipality.

Beshar Ali Fakir, a ward commissioner of Madhupur municipality, said he came to know that Alamgir was beaten up by his in-laws on Wednesday morning. Due to this insult, he might commit suicide by hanging himself in the afternoon at his home after returning from his father-in-laws' house, he added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhupur Police Station (PS) Mazharul Amin said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

PIROJPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at Sahebpara in Pirojpur municipality at around 2:30 pm.

Deceased Tuna Shikder, 22, was the son of Mohitaj Uddin Shikder, a resident of Shikarpur (Sahebpara) area of the municipality. He was the organising secretary of Pirojpur municipal unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

According to locals, the deceased's elder brother Munna Shikder along with neighbours break into Tuna's room as he didn't respond to their call from the inside and then found him hanging from ceiling.

He was rushed to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor Dr Romjan Ali declared him dead.

Pirojpur Sadar PS OC AZM Masuduzzaman said, being informed, police recovered the body.


