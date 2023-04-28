Trader stabbed dead in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Apr 27: A trader was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The victim was identified as Abdul Malek, 50, a resident of Unkut village of the upazila.



Police arrested accused Bahar in the incident.



Locals said Bahar stabbed Abdul Malek with a sharp knife at around 9:30 pm as Bahar was stopped to consume drugs behind the shop of deceased Abdul Malek a few days ago.



Locals rescued critically injured Abdul Malek and took him to Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge of Chauddagram Police Station Shubo Ranjan Chakma said the body was sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Thursday morning.



