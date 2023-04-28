

KCC kicks off online tax payment system



Taxpayers will be able to pay their income tax through bank cards and mobile banking from anywhere round the clock.



Taxpayers can avail this opportunity by opting bKash or Nagad or banking card system from the e-payment gateway, said Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque as the chief guest while inaugurating online tax payment system held at the Shaheed Altaf auditorium at KCC building.



"Online tax payment collection system will ensure sanctity, accountability and good governess. Fairness will be increased and corruption will be reduced through this system," he said.



The mayor said, KCC is working tirelessly to reach its services at the city-dwellers door steps.



KCC will enter a new era through lunching online tax payment system, said the mayor, adding that over 75,000 holding owners of KCC will officially pay their holding tax from Thursday.



"Manual tax payment system will continue for some times side by side with online payment system. Data security system must be ensured through this system, and there is a possibility of missing client information," he said.



"I will resign by May 11 before KCC election, scheduled to be held on June 12. I urges KCC officials and engineers to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and integrity and maintain quality development activities, either I will be elected or not," he added.



Chaired by Laskar Tajul Islam, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of KCC, the programme was addressed, among others, by panel mayors Md Ali Akbor Tipu and Memory Sufia Rahman Shunu.



Secretary of KCC Md Azmul Haque, general secretary of City Unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana and KCC officials, councillors, freedom fighters, leaders of different professional bodies and women leaders attended the programme.



Netherlands Development Organization provided all technical supports to run online tax collection system.



Irfan Ahmed Khan, officer of Netherlands Development Organisation screened PowerPoint presentation regarding online tax payment system while Sanjida Khatun, chief revenue officer of KCC, delivered the welcome speech.



