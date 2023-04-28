Boro paddy harvesting begins in Natore

NATORE, Apr 27: Boro paddy harvesting has begun in the district.



According to field sources, both cutting and threshing are going on in full swing in the district.



Farmers are expecting higher production of Boro paddy than the target of the season. Local agriculture officials said, the production is likely to exceed the target.



This season the production target of Boro paddy has been fixed at 2 lakh 76 thousand 527 metric tons (mt). Against the target of 58,710 hectares (ha) of land, 61,204 ha were cultivated.



Deputy Commissioner of the district Abu Naser Bhuiyan inaugurated the cutting of Boro paddy in Halti Beel area in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Monday.



Among others, Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahaman, Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Abdul Wadud Deputy, Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rozina Akhter, Upazila Agriculture Officer Fouzia Ferdous, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Shirin Akhter, Agriculture Extension Officer Kishwar Hossain, and Upazila Fishery Officer Sanjoy Kumer Sarker were present.



The cutting is carried out by harvesting machine. Present guests distributed dry food, drinking water and saline to 50 labourers who took part in the harvesting.



